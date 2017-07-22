Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters near Grand Haven

The Coast Guard rescued two injured boaters.

It happened near Grand Haven Saturday afternoon.

The Coast Guard received a call from a good Samaritan reporting a boating collision with injuries.

The Coast Guard then launched the Grand Haven boat crew, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Facility Muskegon, and issued an urgent marine information broadcast.



The vessel had reportedly hit a wave while transiting at a high rate of speed causing the operator and passenger to be thrown into the console.



Both boaters embarked the Coast Guard response boat.

They were then transferred to an Ottowa County Fire Department marine unit and transported ashore to awaiting emergency medical services.

