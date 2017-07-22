Flint police investigating suspicious death - WNEM TV 5

Flint police investigating suspicious death

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Turner, News Producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man is dead and police say his death is suspicious.

Flint police were called to the 1000 block of Perry Street Road near Flushing Road just before 7 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival, police discovered a man down and unresponsive in the living room.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to a Flint Police Department spokesperson, records indicate the man was a victim of a recent robbery.

At this time there are no suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

