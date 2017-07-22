Two men injured in rollover crash

Two men are lucky to be alive after the vehicle they were in overturned in a single vehicle crash.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday on Black Line Road near Burns Line Road in Worth Township.

Police say a 22-year-old man was driving northbound on Black River Road when he ran off the roadway onto the right shoulder. The driver was able to correct back onto the roadway, but then swerved to avoid a southbound vehicle. The vehicle then overturned several times ejecting the passenger, a 25-year-old Sandusky man, from the vehicle.

Sanilac County Sheriff deputies, Croswell Fire, Croswell EMS, and Croswell police all responded to the scene.

According to a Sanilac County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, when deputies and emergency responders arrived on scene the driver managed to crawl from the wreckage and was checking on the passenger who landed about 50 feet from the vehicle.

The passenger was transported by Croswell EMS to McLaren Port Huron.

The driver was treated by Croswell EMS on scene and later sought his own treatment.

Neither one of the men were wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

