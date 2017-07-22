Fourth man charged in sex attack on New York churchgoer - WNEM TV 5

Fourth man charged in sex attack on New York churchgoer

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo

A prosecutor says a fourth man has been arrested and charged in the robbery and sex attack of a woman heading home from her New York City church.
   Queens District Attorney Richard Brown announced the arrest Saturday. He said in a release that the men had a "pack-like mentality" when they attacked the 50-year-old woman on July 11 at gunpoint.
   Bail has been set at a half million dollars for two 20-year-olds, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. If convicted, they could face decades in prison.
   Authorities say the woman was only a half block from the Celestial Church of Christ in the Jamaica section of Queens when she was robbed and forced to perform sex acts at about 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.