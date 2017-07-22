Bush, Cuban: Trump dragging down GOP, billionaires

President Donald Trump listens as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2017

President Donald Trump's performance in the White House is making it harder for Republicans -- and billionaires -- in the coming elections.

That's according to two prominent Trump critics, billionaire businessman Mark Cuban and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who lashed out at the GOP president Saturday during a summer festival in New York City.

Cuban says he may challenge Trump in 2020. Bush says he's not running again and suggested Trump isn't a true Republican.

The comments come as Trump completes a turbulent first six months in office.

The president and his party have failed to enact any major legislation. His poll numbers are near historic lows. And an investigation into Russian interference in the last election is focusing on Trump's closest aides and family members.

