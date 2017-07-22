Devastating California wildfire is slowing

A wildfire that destroyed 60 homes near Yosemite National Park in California has slowed down. But it's far from being contained.

The blaze that forced thousands to flee their homes in the Sierra Nevada foothills is 30 percent contained Saturday.

Fire officials say about 1,500 rural homes remain in its path. But the flames are said to be crawling instead of devouring tens of thousands of acres a day.

The nearly week-old fire has consumed about 120 square miles (311 square kilometers) of grass, brush and timber and cast a pall of smoke over the famed park.

Some people who lost their homes are being allowed to return to the ruins.

People also are returning to the historic gold-mining town of Mariposa, which had been ordered evacuated. The evacuation was lifted on Friday.

The fire is one of more than a dozen that have scorched California in recent weeks. In Santa Barbara County, a fire that destroyed 16 homes since July 8 is 87 percent contained.

