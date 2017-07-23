Rain caps off an already dreary weekend

If you didn't like the weather mother nature had for us on Saturday, you probably won't like today either. Skies will be gray and gloomy, plus more scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way this afternoon and evening. Oh, and let's not forget that it's still pretty muggy outside. Relief is on the way, but not until tomorrow.

Today:

Try and stay indoors today if you have the option. We'll be sitting under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. If you do have to head outside, make sure you keep an umbrella handy. Highs today will top out in the low 80s with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight:

It will be a slow transition, but rain will finally be easing up overnight tonight. Once the rain ends, we can also expect the clouds to break up a little before daybreak as well. Lows will dip into the low 60s with winds out of the northwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow:

More comfortable weather enters the picture just in time for the weekend to come to a close. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, but hopefully the sunshine will help cure your case of the Mondays. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 70s and the humidity will be dropping as well. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday:

High pressure sticks around for Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny as a result. Highs bounce back into the low 80s as the humidity starts to climb a little as well.

Wednesday and Thursday:

Our next weather maker will give us increasing clouds through the day on Wednesday. Then we will watch out for some late day showers and thunderstorms. Those showers and storms will carryover into early Thursday before we dry out on Thursday afternoon. Highs on both days will be in the low to mid 80s.

