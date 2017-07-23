Skies dry out and humidity drops for tomorrow

There is light at the end of the tunnel from this weekend's dreary weather albeit at the start of the workweek. Showers and thunderstorms will be waning tonight and sunshine returns tomorrow. The best news is that the humidity will be dropping to more comfortable levels.

Tonight:

It will be a slow transition, but rain will be easing up overnight tonight. A few showers may linger in the thumb. Once the rain ends, we can also expect the clouds to break up a little before daybreak as well. Lows will dip into the low 60s with winds out of the northwest at 5 mph.

Tomorrow:

More comfortable weather enters the picture just in time for the weekend to come to a close. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow, but hopefully the sunshine will help cure your case of the Mondays. Highs will only top out in the mid to upper 70s and the humidity will be dropping as well. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday:

High pressure sticks around for Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny as a result. Highs bounce back into the low 80s as the humidity starts to climb a little as well.

Wednesday and Thursday:

Our next weather maker will give us increasing clouds through the day on Wednesday. Then we will watch out for some late day showers and thunderstorms. Those showers and storms will carryover into early Thursday before we dry out on Thursday afternoon. Highs on both days will be in the low to mid 80s.

