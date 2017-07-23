7-Eleven stays open after van hits building

One local store had a rough morning after a mini-van drove right into it.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on the corner of Columbus and South Bernie Street in Bay City.

Luckily no one was injured, but there’s still no details on how this crash happened or if anyone will be facing charges.

Cindy Glowdell, who stops at this 7-Eleven every day for her morning coffee, says she was totally surprised.

"I don't even know how they could manage to come up from where the driveway is to hit the door," Glowdell said.

The store remained open for business.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.