Man injured in Michigan City police-action shooting

Indiana State Police say a police-action shooting in Michigan City injured a motorist who was speeding at an officer.

Police say the shooting about 3:30 a.m. Sunday left a 29-year-old LaPorte man with a graze wound to his arm. He was treated and released at a hospital. Police say it's unclear whether the wound was received from an officer shooting at the man's SUV or from unrelated gunfire in the immediate area moments earlier.

Police say a Michigan City police officer was impounding a vehicle from a drunken driving arrest when the SUV sped toward the officer, who then opened fire toward it. It's not clear whether the man was arrested.

The name of the officer wasn't released. The officer wasn't hurt and has been placed on administrative leave.

