California governor turns to housing, rail after climate win

Gov. Jerry Brown's aggressive plea for lawmakers to renew California's signature climate change law proved fruitful this week, bolstering his credibility as a world leader in the fight against global warming.

It also again showcased the Democrat's political skill in Sacramento, where just months earlier he helped convince lawmakers to raise gas prices to pay for road and bridge projects through a tax hike.

Next on Brown's list is a pledge to tackle the affordable housing crisis when lawmakers return in August.

The 79-year-old Brown is in his fourth and final term as governor. In his final 17 months, he will promote an ambitious slate of climate policies in the state and beyond and work to secure the future of his lofty efforts to build a bullet train and re-engineer the state's water system.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.