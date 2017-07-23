Several people found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer

A U.S. official says 17 people who were crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found at a San Antonio Walmart are being treated for injuries that are considered life-threatening.

At least nine people have died in what authorities are calling an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.

The official says 13 others are being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The injured were taken to local hospitals.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information has not been publicly released.

The official says authorities were trying to determine Sunday where the people crossed the border. People often cross the border illegally on foot in South Texas, walking in small groups to a house where they are picked up.

