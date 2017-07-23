Big day for Iglesias helps Tigers take out Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Jose Iglesias had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh that led the Detroit Tigers over Minnesota 9-6 Sunday in a game that took 4 hours, 19 minutes -- the longest nine-inning game in Twins history.

Ian Kinsler, James McCann and Alex Presley also had three hits apiece for the Tigers, who took two of three from the Twins. Minnesota fell into third place in the AL Central, 2 1/2 games behind Cleveland and one game back of Kansas City.

Matthew Boyd (4-5) won his second straight start since he was recalled from the minors, striking out a career-high eight in six-plus innings. He allowed three runs, four hits and three walks.

