Woman stabbed in Flint

A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in a local neighborhood.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on East Marengo Avenue, just off Saginaw Street, in Flint.

Police said the suspects are in custody, but they’re looking for more information.

If you can help the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

