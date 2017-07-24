UPDATE: Teen not hurt in Saginaw hit-and-run

Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle after a hit-and-run in Saginaw.

Saginaw Police Department said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Davenport and Durand.

The driver fled the scene, police said. The teen described the car as an older model white Buick.

The teen was not hurt, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Saginaw Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.