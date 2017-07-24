Parents dining with kids limited to 1 drink at NY restaurant

A New York restaurant is taking steps to fight against drunk driving, particularly when children could be involved.

Melissa Gravelle, general manager at Peddler’s Bar & Bistro, is gearing up for a busy summer, but not forgetting a policy she said is very close to her heart.

"We love children. Everybody loves children and children don't have a voice,” Gravelle said.

It’s one of the reasons Gravelle said the restaurant limits how much alcohol is sold for those dining with children. If you're the adult driving yourself and a child or children home, you are only allowed to have one alcoholic drink.

"I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving. I could never do that so and it's a choice that you can avoid,” Gravelle said.

Longtime Peddler’s bartender Cheryl Faas said most times it's an easy policy to enforce.

"We believe in it that much where you know you just politely explain the policy and the nice thing is we explain it ahead of time,” she said.

If you don't abide by the policy, you will be asked to leave. Some waitresses are taking the brunt of those who disagree, though.

"They do get berated at the tables and some come back very, very upset, but the managers go to the table and they explain, we're not picking on parents, it's just something that we feel in our hearts is something that we can do in order to help,” Gravelle said.

Legally, the restaurant does have the right to enforce their rule. They've had the policy in place for seven years now and have not indicated any plans to change it.

