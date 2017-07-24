A few lingering showers, lower humidity arrives

After a stormy Sunday afternoon in Mid-Michigan for some, things are taking a quieter, and cooler turn this morning. With that cooler air, we're also noticing a significant change in the humidity, which will be a very nice change from the mugginess of last week.

Today & Tonight

Overall, most of us will be dry through the start of the workweek, but we do have some patchy drizzle out there this morning and rain chances aren't going away entirely today.

A few isolated showers will be possible through your Monday, but this chance is centered primarily in areas east of I-75 with highest chances in the Thumb. These showers are not expected to be overly heavy and no severe weather is expected for today.

Outside of the shower chances in eastern areas today, we'll have plenty of cloud cover this morning. That will keep temperatures in the 60s this morning pretty cool for the morning hours and in the 60s and 70s for afternoon highs. As far as humidity goes, it will be non-existent today (finally).

Winds will be breezy, around 10 to 15 miles per hour sustained out of the northwest with gusts occasionally around 25 miles per hour.

Skies will begin clearing from west to east during the afternoon and evening hours, so the farther north and west you are, the more sun you'll see this evening. The clearing really takes over into the overnight which will allow cooler temperatures today to crash right into the 40s and 50s for overnight lows.

