A few lingering showers, lower humidity arrives

Saginaw Police Department said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Davenport and Durand.More >
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >
Developing tonight, one local store had a rough morning after a mini-van drove right into it. It happened at the 7-11 on the corner of Columbus and South Bernie Street in Bay City.More >
The New York Times says Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" should apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.More >
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality reports there are 8 beaches across the state either closed or under an advisory for poor water quality.More >
Cleveland's chief building official says panels used on a city-owned NFL stadium are "similar if not identical" to those used at a London apartment tower that burned.More >
A New Jersey doctor whose dog bit off a young girl's ear in 2009 is facing allegations that his new dogs are terrorizing the neighborhood in a leafy suburb of Philadelphia.More >
The driver of a tractor-trailer turned deadly transporter for undocumented migrants is due to face criminal charges in a Texas court Monday.More >
