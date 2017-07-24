Very comfortable conditions heading into tonight

We have seen some drastic changes to our weather across Mid-Michigan today. The drizzle over the thumb is coming to an end, but we are still seeing plenty of clouds, especially around Flint and the thumb. The other very noticeable differences are cooler temperatures and lower humidity. However, temperatures will manage to rebound in the next few days.

Tonight

Any leftover cloud cover will be gradually exiting Mid-Michigan overnight. Skies will be mostly clear before all is said and done heading into sunrise. Temperatures will be dropping into the low 50s with winds out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. With the cooler temperatures and the lower humidity, you should be able to open the windows tonight and give your air conditioning a break.

Tomorrow

We have nothing to look forward to tomorrow other than blue skies and sunshine. Temperatures will rise to around 80 which is closer to average for this time of year. However, even with warmer temperatures, the lower humidity will keep it from feeling too hot. Winds will be out of the north northeast at around 5 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday

Wednesday we will see sunshine to start the day, but clouds will be increasing by the afternoon. Our next system will also bring us a small chance for rain by the evening hours in northern portions of Mid-Michigan. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

A cold front moving into the area on Thursday will bring us our best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will rise to around 80 degrees.

End of the Week

High pressure builds into Mid-Michigan just in time for the weekend. This is going to mean plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend. While it's still early, it looks like this weekend will be much better than this past weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

