Police investigating after gunshot victim arrives at hospital

Authorities are investigating after a gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Hurley Medical Center notified police of a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital and was taken to surgery. The man was last listed in critical condition.

Investigators found the victim was shot in the 2000 block of Trout Drive in the Evergreen Regency in Flint.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

