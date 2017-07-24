Bush's Baked Beans announces voluntary recall - WNEM TV 5

Bush's Baked Beans announces voluntary recall

Posted: Updated:
Source: Bush's Best Source: Bush's Best

Bush Brothers & Co. announced Saturday, July 22 a voluntary recall because of potentially defective side seams on cans of baked beans.

The recall includes 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

In a statement, the company said the issue originated from a can supplier. Bush’s said the problem has been corrected, no other products are affected and that no illnesses have been reported with the recall.

The products affected are:

  • 28-ounce Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory with case UPC of 003940001977
  • 28-ounce Bush’s Best Country Style  with case UPC of 0003940091974 and 00340001974
  • 29-ounce Bush’s Best Original with case UPC of 003940091614 and 003940001614.

All the recalled cans have a “best by” date of June 2019.  

For questions about the recall, Bush’s Consumer Relations will be available at 1-800-590-3797 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

More information is also available at here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Teen not hurt in Saginaw hit-and-run

    UPDATE: Teen not hurt in Saginaw hit-and-run

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 AM EDT2017-07-24 10:47:22 GMT
    Source: WNEMSource: WNEM

    Saginaw Police Department said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Davenport and Durand. 

    More >

    Saginaw Police Department said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Davenport and Durand. 

    More >

  • Houston man ordered to pay child support for kid that’s not his

    Houston man ordered to pay child support for kid that’s not his

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-07-24 07:36:06 GMT
    Stock PhotoStock Photo

    A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.

    More >

    A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.

    More >

  • 7-Eleven stays open after van hits building

    7-Eleven stays open after van hits building

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-07-24 09:12:59 GMT

    Developing tonight, one local store had a rough morning after a mini-van drove right into it. It happened at the 7-11 on the corner of Columbus and South Bernie Street in Bay City.

    More >

    Developing tonight, one local store had a rough morning after a mini-van drove right into it. It happened at the 7-11 on the corner of Columbus and South Bernie Street in Bay City.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.