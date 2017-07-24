Bush's Baked Beans announces voluntary recall

Bush Brothers & Co. announced Saturday, July 22 a voluntary recall because of potentially defective side seams on cans of baked beans.

The recall includes 28-ounce cans of Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans.

In a statement, the company said the issue originated from a can supplier. Bush’s said the problem has been corrected, no other products are affected and that no illnesses have been reported with the recall.

The products affected are:

28-ounce Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory with case UPC of 003940001977

28-ounce Bush’s Best Country Style with case UPC of 0003940091974 and 00340001974

29-ounce Bush’s Best Original with case UPC of 003940091614 and 003940001614.

All the recalled cans have a “best by” date of June 2019.

For questions about the recall, Bush’s Consumer Relations will be available at 1-800-590-3797 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

More information is also available at here.

