Report: Drugged driving on the rise in Michigan

Drunk driving fatalities are declining across Michigan, but drugged driving deaths are on the rise.

The Detroit Free Press reported over the past decade, fatal drunk driving crashes across the state are down 36 percent.

Meanwhile, those caused by people impaired by drugs has risen 263 percent.

Police blame the trend on prescription drugs, the opioid epidemic and the availability of marijuana.

Last year, drugged drivers caused 127 crashes that killed 141 people.

That's still less than the 165 crashes caused by drunk drivers that killed 176 people.

  UPDATE: Teen not hurt in Saginaw hit-and-run

    Saginaw Police Department said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Davenport and Durand. 

  Houston man ordered to pay child support for kid that's not his

    A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.

  7-Eleven stays open after van hits building

    Developing tonight, one local store had a rough morning after a mini-van drove right into it. It happened at the 7-11 on the corner of Columbus and South Bernie Street in Bay City.

