Report: Drugged driving on the rise in Michigan

Drunk driving fatalities are declining across Michigan, but drugged driving deaths are on the rise.

The Detroit Free Press reported over the past decade, fatal drunk driving crashes across the state are down 36 percent.

Meanwhile, those caused by people impaired by drugs has risen 263 percent.

Police blame the trend on prescription drugs, the opioid epidemic and the availability of marijuana.

Last year, drugged drivers caused 127 crashes that killed 141 people.

That's still less than the 165 crashes caused by drunk drivers that killed 176 people.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.