Amazon building distribution centers in Michigan

For even faster deliveries, Amazon is building distribution centers right here in Michigan.

The Detroit Free Press reported the online giant's first large center will be a 1 million-square foot warehouse in Livonia. It's expected to create up to 1,500 jobs and will open this fall.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has also announced a center in Romulus.

Amazon hopes by expanding its distribution network, they can reduce the time it takes to get packages to customers.

