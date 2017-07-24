Amazon building distribution centers in Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Amazon building distribution centers in Michigan

Posted: Updated:
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

For even faster deliveries, Amazon is building distribution centers right here in Michigan. 

The Detroit Free Press reported the online giant's first large center will be a 1 million-square foot warehouse in Livonia. It's expected to create up to 1,500 jobs and will open this fall. 

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has also announced a center in Romulus. 

Amazon hopes by expanding its distribution network, they can reduce the time it takes to get packages to customers. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Teen not hurt in Saginaw hit-and-run

    UPDATE: Teen not hurt in Saginaw hit-and-run

    Monday, July 24 2017 6:47 AM EDT2017-07-24 10:47:22 GMT
    Source: WNEMSource: WNEM

    Saginaw Police Department said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Davenport and Durand. 

    More >

    Saginaw Police Department said an 18-year-old was riding his bike when he was hit by a car at the intersection of Davenport and Durand. 

    More >

  • Houston man ordered to pay child support for kid that’s not his

    Houston man ordered to pay child support for kid that’s not his

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:36 AM EDT2017-07-24 07:36:06 GMT
    Stock PhotoStock Photo

    A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.

    More >

    A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.

    More >

  • 7-Eleven stays open after van hits building

    7-Eleven stays open after van hits building

    Monday, July 24 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-07-24 09:12:59 GMT

    Developing tonight, one local store had a rough morning after a mini-van drove right into it. It happened at the 7-11 on the corner of Columbus and South Bernie Street in Bay City.

    More >

    Developing tonight, one local store had a rough morning after a mini-van drove right into it. It happened at the 7-11 on the corner of Columbus and South Bernie Street in Bay City.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.