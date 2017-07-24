Rally aims to drum up support for affordable healthcare

More than 100 people rallied Saturday at a Flint UAW post in protest of the Federal Health Care Bill proposed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Congressman Dan Kildee and other state representatives spoke along with people whose lives have been impacted by the Affordable Care Act.

“When Devon James was born on July 22, 2004, exactly 13 years ago, he immediately had a significant difficulty breathing,” Nicole Darusha-Mackey said.

It was a mother’s worst nightmare. Her child diagnosed with a rare disease.

Darusha-Mackey’s first son lost his life to Barth’s syndrome. Her second son, Devon, would have to deal with the same complications.

Darusha-Mackey told her story to over 100 people rallying to talk about health care.

A combination of elected officials and Mid-Michigan residents got to express their concerns about health care issues.

"I've sat by that bed side so many times not knowing if he'd make it and to be able to share his story and say how far we've come on his thirteenth birthday is incredibly touching but at the same time it makes me very fearful for the future,” Darusha-Mackey said.

That fear fuels the Genesee County Democratic party's fight against Trump Care.

"Somebody like Nicole, a mother who has a child who has a serious medical condition, and just how fearful she is with the thought of her son not having coverage and what she's going to have to do to make sure that he stays healthy and stays alive,” said State Rep. Phil Phelps.

The goal of the rally was to remind Michigan residents of the importance of affordable healthcare.

Darusha-Mackey said it's about more than politics.

"This isn't numbers, this isn't about bottom line on a bank statement. This is about real people's lives and we need to keep people healthy,” she said.

TV5 reached out to several members of Republican party to hear what they had to say, but no one responded to our calls.

