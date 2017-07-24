Sunday marks 50 years since Detroit riots

Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of the first day of the Detroit riots.

The five days of violence began July 23, 1967 after police raided a popular black-owned nightspot. Shortly after the raid, President Johnson sent 4,700 paratroopers into Detroit.

By the time paratroopers arrived to break up the disturbance most of the city had been overtaken by the riots.

The final death toll reached 43 as residents looted stores, set fires in the streets and committed violent crimes.

When rioting concluded, damage was estimated at over $150 million.

These riots came on the heels of the Newark, New Jersey race riots and took place while other cities in the U.S. such as New York City, Toledo, Ohio and even Grand Rapids, Michigan also suffered from frequent racial clashes.

