Local humane society offers free feline adoption

What could be better than giving a pet a second chance? How about giving them a home at no cost to you?

The Humane Society of Midland County is hosting its 6th annual Rhoda’s Free Feline Frenzy. Starting Monday, July 24, the adoption fee will be waved on all cats six months and older.

As for the younger cats, they’ll be available at a reduced rate of $25 or two for $40.

Are you more of a dog person?

Big Jim's Bully Bonanza also starts Monday with all bully breed dogs going for half off.

The adoption event runs through August 5.

For more information, click here.

