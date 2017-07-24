Lakefront property being swallowed by Lake Michigan

Many people dream of having lakefront property, but what happens when that property gets swallowed up by the elements of nature?

With their side door now just a couple steps from the edge of a cliff, the Lindgrens fear their house won't be home much longer.

"Well, with the rain that we`ve had the last two weeks I`ve lost another, probably, 10 feet,” Marge Lindgren said. "I`m probably gonna start packing things up pretty soon."

Last summer, another family saw their big maple tree and backyard picnic table tumble into Lake Michigan.

The natural erosion has sped up in the last couple years because of high lake levels and high-energy waves. The erosion is clear to see comparing aerial campus photos of nearby Carthage College.

School officials show a recently completed project to put new protective limestone in front of about 130 feet of shoreline.

"The best I could say is plan for $3,500 to $4,000 a linear foot,” said Bill Hoare, Carthage College Associate Vice President.

If you do the math, that adds up to about $500,000.

"We are monitoring the additional 870 square feet of lakefront property,” Hoare said.

Last summer, the Army Corps of Engineers told homeowners federal funds can be used to protect public infrastructure but not private property.

“It`s heartbreaking. I mean, this is my home. I don`t wanna move,” Lindgren said.

