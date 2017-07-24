Limousine bus destroyed by fire

A driver is lucky to be alive after a limousine bus was destroyed by fire over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, July 23 on County Road 384 near 65th Street in Geneva Township.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services reported no passengers were on board when the bus stalled and caught fire.

The driver escaped without injury.

