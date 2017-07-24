Limousine bus destroyed by fire - WNEM TV 5

Limousine bus destroyed by fire

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: South Haven Area Emergency Services Source: South Haven Area Emergency Services
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WNEM) -

A driver is lucky to be alive after a limousine bus was destroyed by fire over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, July 23 on County Road 384 near 65th Street in Geneva Township.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services reported no passengers were on board when the bus stalled and caught fire.

The driver escaped without injury.

>>Slideshow: Limousine bus destroyed by fire<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.