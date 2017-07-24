Man hurt after hitting downed tree on quad

A man was hurt over the weekend after he struck a downed tree while driving his quad.

It happened about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 near River Road and Cemetery Road in Novesta Township.Investigators found a 24-year-old Cass City man was driving his Suzuki Quadrunner westbound on River Road when he hit a tree that had fallen into the road.

The man was taken by a personal vehicle to Hills and Dale Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Tuscola County Sunday night.

Investigators believe the tree had fallen due to heavy rain and high winds.

