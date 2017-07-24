Meet this year's Miss Saginaw County!

A new Miss Saginaw County has been chosen!

Shelby Saint Souver was selected the 2018 Miss Saginaw County on Saturday, July 22.

This title allows the Saginaw native to be the counties representative at the Miss Michigan competition in Muskegon next June.

Souver will have a chance to win the Miss Michigan title and move on to the Miss America competition.

The 23-year-old is a graduate of Nouvel Catholic Central High School and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication from Michigan State University.

She works for the Flint Firebird's and is the daughter of Darren and Karen Saint Souver of Saginaw.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.