Demo begins at original Midland Hospital

It’s out with the old and in with the new as demolition begins on one of the area’s oldest hospitals.

Work begins Monday, July 24 to tear down the original Midland Hospital to make room for a new Heart and Vascular Center.

"Exciting things are happening for our region as we clear the way to build and enhance our heart and vascular capabilities," said Cardiovascular Service Line Chief William Felten, M.D., F.A.C.C. "As heart disease continues to lead the cause of death in men and women both regionally and across the United States, we need to be well equipped to fight this disease. This project will help us do just that and we're all looking forward to getting the project underway."

The new 160,000-square foot building will be located at the corner of Sugnet Road and Orchard Drive.

The project will combine Midland’s off-campus cardiology offices with the non-invasive cardiovascular testing and interventional surgical heart and vascular services. There will also be full-service diagnostic and support areas, including lab and imaging.

"Time is muscle and when it comes to caring for the heart, every second counts. Having all of our services under one roof will provide an environment of seamless, coordinated care for our patients," Felten said. "The proximity of services for our patients will also improve workflow efficiencies, communication and care delivery for our health care providers and staff. But, more importantly, it keeps our patients close to home, close to their loved ones and those that mean the most."

Construction is expected to take three years and cost $57 million, of which $37 million is dedicated to the new Heart and Vascular Center.

Phase I is expected to be completed by spring of 2019.

