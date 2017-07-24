Fire at Michigan farm kills more than a dozen calves

A piece of family history is gone after a fire destroyed a Michigan barn and silo, claiming the lives of more than a dozen calves.

The fire happened on 200th Avenue in Reed City just after 9 p.m. Friday, July 21 at the Morlock family farm.

“It didn't take very long. I don't know what the hell set it off. Back the truck into the barn went that way for about five minutes. They said ‘the barns on fire!’ The son of a gun had flame coming right out of the top,” said Bob Morlock, owner of Goodview Farm.

A nearby grain silo also caught fire.

“I don't know if the old silo is going to stand or not,” Morlock said.

Nine fire departments were called in to battle the blaze.

“Any time you involve a barn fire of this nature, fully loaded with hay as the owner had stated, he had over 3,000-square bails in there,” Fire Chief Jeff Stein said.

When crews arrived on scene their priority became saving the Morlock’s house and milking barn.

“We took care of the out building and the house. We were protecting the main barns and the house,” Stein said.

Saturday morning, it was back to work as usual. Morlock said he’s thankful power was restored to his milking barn for him and his 135 cows.

“I don't think it would have all got done if we did it by hand. I don't know what would happen,” he said.

Morlock said he’s also grateful for the support of his fellow farmers.

“Well we will be down a little bit last night because of excitement and they didn't get fed last night. It's a loss, you’ll never get a barn like this back here again that's for sure,” Morlock said.

