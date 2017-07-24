Michigan boy, fire department help save baby bird

A heartwarming story in Petoskey where firefighters saved a baby robin that fell from its nest.

They got the call from Brendan Blackburn, a boy from Bay Harbor, who wanted to help the baby bird.

He found it on the ground, while walking his dog, but his family didn’t have a big enough ladder to return the robin to its nest.

That's when Brendan turned to the Petoskey Fire Department.

The department was happy to help.

The baby bird is now safely back in its nest.

