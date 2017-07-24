Man arrested after chasing seagulls naked on Michigan beach

Authorities say a man has been arrested after being spotted chasing seagulls while naked on a popular northern Michigan beach.

State police say troopers responded Sunday afternoon to the beach at Petoskey State Park after witnesses reported seeing the 22-year-old Ann Arbor man chasing birds. They told police he also ran to a paved parking lot and jumped into it as if he were diving into water.

Police say the man may have consumed LSD earlier in the day. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from jumping onto the parking lot. He's jailed pending a court hearing on charges including disorderly conduct, resisting police and indecent exposure.

The beach is located along Little Traverse Bay, which is part of Lake Michigan.

