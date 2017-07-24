Detroit unveils historic marker to reflect on 1967 uprising

The City of Detroit has unveiled a historic marker to reflect on the status of the city's progress since civil unrest in 1967.

About 300 people gathered Sunday in Gordon Park, which is where the destructive uprising began.

Democratic U.S. Rep. John Conyers of Michigan spoke to the crowd in a softer tone than when he addressed rioters 50 years ago in an unsuccessful attempt to calm the violence. The 88-year-old said the city should remember the past to see how far Detroit has come and to look forward to what still needs to be accomplished.

The five-day, destructive event began when police raided a bar. The uprising highlighted unfair treatment of the black community by police.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.