Idaho and Michigan only states without disclosure law

Idaho and Michigan currently stand as the only two states that don't require personal financial disclosure by state lawmakers or other elected or appointed officials.

The Spokesman-Review reports Vermont legislation signed into law last month clears the state from the list that now includes just two states.

The move by Vermont comes as the Idaho Legislature has appointed a working group of 10 lawmakers to study possible changes to Idaho's laws on campaign finance reporting and ethics. Idaho's lack of such a law earned it a D-minus in the State Integrity Investigation in 2015.

The Vermont law includes a series of ethics reforms and requires candidates and officeholders to disclose all income sources over $5,000, though not the specific amounts. The requirement includes income for both the candidate and candidate's spouse.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.