Police: Woman stole charity jar

LENNON, MI (WNEM) -

Police are seeking the public's help identifying a theft suspect.

The woman allegedly stole a canister of money designated for the Children's Miracle Network, the Village of Lennon posted on Facebook.

It happened at the Lennon Speedway on M-13.

If you have any information on her identity you are asked to call 810-621-4591.

