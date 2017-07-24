Police: Woman stole charity jar

Police are seeking the public's help identifying a theft suspect.

The woman allegedly stole a canister of money designated for the Children's Miracle Network, the Village of Lennon posted on Facebook.

It happened at the Lennon Speedway on M-13.

If you have any information on her identity you are asked to call 810-621-4591.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.