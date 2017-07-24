Neighbors come together to help man with ALS enjoy summer

A group of neighbors are enjoying the summer together, but when one of them couldn't enjoy his favorite past time his friends jumped into action.

They are showing how a little ingenuity and team work can help make a difference.

The Guza family is overjoyed by an act of kindness from their neighborhood that's letting them enjoy their favorite thing - boating - once again.

"It was very depressing that we couldn't go out on the boat when we knew all our friends were out there. So it was harder on us," said Cammie Guza, Brian's wife.

A summer without the lake for Sanford resident Brian Guza just wouldn't be a summer at all.

"We love to go boating. We go out and sit on the water. We used to take our kids water skiing and Brian's been boating since he was young," his wife said.

Cammie Guza said back in 2007 Brian was diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. He can no longer get onto his boat on his own because of his condition.

"For years I would set him down in the boat and turn him around or walk him, but it was just too dangerous to do that anymore," Cammie Guza said.

That's when their neighbors stepped in.

"The neighbor lady Penny decided to order this lift that goes down the hill. And then it just snowballed from there. It was the lift, then something to pick him up out of his chair and set him in the boat," Cammie Guza said.

Leading the pack was Robert Maxwell. He actually installed the lift and was happy to do so.

"We just care about the guy so we just wanted to make things as easy as we can," Maxwell said.

It's something that's making a difference to the Guza family.

Cammie Guza said it's amazing to see her husband back out on the water, a place where they both find peace.

"It's awesome. He really loves it out there and we go for hours and just up the lake and down the lake. And sit with our friends on the cover and really have a good time," she said.

The lift was about $6,000. There is a GoFundMe page set up to help cover some of those expenses. You can also mail a check to 520 Camp Road, Sanford MI 48657.

