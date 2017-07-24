Police seek help identifying retail fraud suspects - WNEM TV 5

Police seek help identifying retail fraud suspects

(Source: Caro PD) (Source: Caro PD)
CARO, MI (WNEM) -

Police are seeking help identifying two retail fraud suspects.

The Caro Police Department is asking for help identifying the man and woman in connection to retail fraud from Walmart.

If you can identify either of the suspects you are asked to contact Officer Fowler at mfowler@carocity.net.

