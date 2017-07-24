Pistons sign Montero to two-way deal - WNEM TV 5

Pistons sign Montero to two-way deal

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) -- The Detroit Pistons have signed Luis Montero to a two-way contract. The team announced the deal Monday.

The 6-foot-7 Montero played 49 games last season for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and Reno Bighorns of the NBA G League. He played in 12 NBA games with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2015-16, averaging 1.2 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.1 assists.

NBA teams are allowed two two-way players on their roster at any time, in addition to the 15-man, regular-season roster.

