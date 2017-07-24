City approves Dow's proposal to close portion of Saginaw Road

City leaders have given the green light to a major detour in Midland.

Members endorsed a plan by Dow Chemical to close part of Saginaw Road and make it part of the company's campus, connecting it with its recently acquired Dow Corning.

Dow's proposal is to close about a mile of Saginaw Road, south of Mark Putnam Road to north of Salzburg Road, and reroute traffic around Dow Corning onto Waldo Road.

A representative for Dow said the company hosted several town hall meetings. The representative also said Dow will make generous offers to affected homeowners and will pay for upgrades to Waldo to improve traffic and pedestrian safety.

It is not known yet when the road will actually close.

The interim city manager said it will be necessary to upgrade the affected roads first.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.