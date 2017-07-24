Back to normal Tuesday, humidity stays at bay

We saw some drastic changes to our weather across Mid-Michigan for the start of the work week. The most noticeable differences being cooler temperatures and lower humidity. In fact, Monday was the first day in 6 days that we did not reach 80 degrees in Mid-Michigan. In addition, the 73 degree high in Flint is the coolest high we've seen since June 26 and the 75 degree high at MBS is the coolest high we've seen since June 27. However, temperatures do return to normal Tuesday. The full breakdown is below!

Overnight

Mostly, if not completely, clear skies on tap for the overnight hours. A gorgeous night to throw open the windows and let in the breeze. Temperatures are dropping into the low 50s with winds out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. With the cooler temperatures and the low humidity, it’s a good night of sleeping weather and you can also give your air conditioning a break.

Tuesday

It will be a cool, but comfortable for the start to the day. Watch for some patchy fog to the north, but otherwise a quiet start to our Tuesday.

Today also heralds the return of near normal temperatures for this time of the year, but even with more heat it will be a beautiful day since humidity will stay low!

Highs will rise to around 80° which is about average for this time of year. Even with our warmer temperatures, humidity will remain low and keep it from feeling too hot. Winds will be out of the north northeast at around 5 mph.

Mostly sunny, if not completely sunny skies will be the dominant theme for Tuesday! A gorgeous day to be outside soaking up the sun!

Wednesday and Thursday

As we head towards the middle half of the week it will be a little warmer, a little more humid, and holds the potential for some showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday we will see sunshine to start the day, but clouds will be increasing by the afternoon. An area of low pressure and attending cold front will move closer to us bringing a small chance for rain in northwestern portions of Mid-Michigan as early as the lunch hour.

Most of the region will stay dry during the day on Wednesday with the one exception being our northwestern counties. Rain will build and move to the southwest overnight Wednesday into Thursday bringing our next chance of soaking rain.

The cold front moves through the area on Thursday and that will bring us our best chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs will top out in the mid 80s on Wednesday, and upper 70s to lower 80s on Thursday.

End of the Week

High pressure builds back into Mid-Michigan just in time for the end of the work week and start of the weekend. That’s means plenty of sunshine heading into the weekend. While it's still early, it looks like this weekend will be much better than this past weekend. Highs this weekend will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

