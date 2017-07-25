Gorgeous Tuesday ahead!

After a cloudy start to the workweek, things quickly improved by the evening hours with plenty of sun for Monday evening plans. It was a cool and refreshing day, a nice change of pace from last week, and it looks like we'll keep our nice weather right on rolling into our Tuesday.

Today & Tonight

It's a clear and cool start to the morning in Mid-Michigan with temperatures in the 40s and 50s as we start our day. While a bit chilly, it's definitely a refreshing start and our humidity is no existent today.

A jacket or sweatshirt may be necessary out the door today, we'll leave that up to you, but it's totally unnecessary later on this afternoon. With the company of widespread sun, we'll be into the 70s by lunchtime, with temperatures around 80 later this afternoon.

If your evening plans take you outdoors tonight, you'll be just fine. We'll likely see an increase in cloud cover but we should remain dry. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the evening before falling off into the upper 50s for overnight lows.

