Sheriff pitches for new jail in Saginaw County

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel is making his pitch for a new jail to members of the Saginaw City Council.

The jail would go up across the street from the current facility.

He said the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners has signed off on the project, which would cost nearly $36 million, but not lead to any tax increases for anyone in the county.

