Sheriff pitches for new jail in Saginaw County - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff pitches for new jail in Saginaw County

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel is making his pitch for a new jail to members of the Saginaw City Council.

The jail would go up across the street from the current facility.

He said the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners has signed off on the project, which would cost nearly $36 million, but not lead to any tax increases for anyone in the county.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.