Draymond Green faces civil lawsuit in slapping incident

Basketball star Draymond Green is in hot water again as he faces a civil lawsuit involving a slapping incident.

It comes more than a year after the NBA champion was involved in a scuffle in East Lansing.

An attorney plans to file the lawsuit against the Saginaw native Tuesday on behalf of the young man and woman. It's believed the lawsuit is tied to Green's encounter with a former MSU football player in July of last year.

Green was accused of slapping the Spartan after they got into an argument. Green ended up taking a plea deal for that and paid a fine.

According to ESPN, Green in confident the lawsuit "will be resolved soon."

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.