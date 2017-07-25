High school football player collapses, dies at off-season workout

Tragedy struck in Michigan city where a teenager died during an off-season football workout.

Everson Guild was an incoming freshman at Grand Ledge High School.

He passed out Monday after a voluntary football workout.

The school said the workout was "routine" but things quickly took a turn after he lost consciousness.

Superintendent Brian Metcalf said coaches rushed to his side and started giving him CPR using a defibrillator.

First responders were on the scene within minutes and got him to Sparrow Hospital, but he passed away shortly after.

Metcalf released the following statement saying:

“Words cannot begin to express our sorrow over the loss of this young man. Our hearts go out to his family, his friends, and his teammates and we will do everything within our power to ease their grief."

Grand Ledge is offering counseling for all students and staff Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Guild’s exact cause of death remains unknown.

Copyright 2017 CBS News / WLNS. All rights reserved.