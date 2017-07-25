WATCH: Dash cam video shows deadly crash that hurt MSP officer

Newly released dash cam video shows what happened in the deadly crash involving a Michigan State Police officer.

The officer was walking back to his car Sunday after a traffic stop on I-96 when an oncoming car lost control. The car hit the parked patrol car, which crashed into the officer.

He was treated for non-life threatening injuries, but the driver died after his vehicle rolled over.

Police think a medical emergency may have caused the accident.

