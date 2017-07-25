Convicted killer, 17, smiles in court during sentencing

A 17-year-old convicted of murder smiled and chuckled during his sentencing Monday.

The behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.

Danta Wright sat in court smiling and nearly laughing as a mother shed tears for her son - shot and killed by Wright.

"I've lost laughter and love. I no longer have the hope of having grandchildren. I've lost the enjoyment of holidays, birthdays and of everyday life,” said Courtney Klee, who was reading a statement from Jordan Klee’s mother.

Wright addressed the court showing no remorse.

"I just wanna tell y'all I'll be home soon (inaudible). I love my family,” he said.

The judge, clearly fed up with the defendant's attitude, stopped the proceedings and asked the prosecution to consider taking this case to trial where Wright would face a stiffer punishment if found guilty by a jury.

"I've been watching you sit there, smile and laugh and shake your head like this was no big deal. I'm very tempted to just say I'm not going to accept this sentence agreement. You will go to trial and if you're convicted of felony murder you'll go to prison for the rest of your life and that means you'll die there,” Judge David Swartz said.

This is not the first time the teen has shocked the courtroom.

Back in June during a pretrial hearing, he admitted he shot and killed 18-year-old Jordan Klee.

In October 2016, Wright said he and two other friends were trying to rob Klee when he shot the teen in the back of the head, killing him.

The victim, a senior at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, was described as a high achieving student and football athlete.

"This year was supposed to be a year of celebration. Of senior pictures with prom, graduation and parties. Instead it was a nightmare, a nightmare no parent should ever endure,” Courtney Klee read.

Ultimately, the victim’s family decided not to take the case to trial and move forward with sentencing.

The defense attorney apologized on behalf of the 17-year-old.

"His smiling was in no way meant as disrespectful either to the family, to the victim or to this court,” Defense Attorney David Goldstein said.

Wright was sentenced to 23 to 50 years for armed robbery, felony firearm and second degree murder.

Two other teens that pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder will be sentenced in September.

