Deputy arrested, charged with sex crimes against minor

A Gratiot County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested, accused of sex crimes against a minor.

Michigan State Police confirm that Deputy Robert Morningstar was arrested on July 21st.

He’s facing four charges including criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree, gross indecency between a male and female, accosting a child for immoral purposes and criminal sexual conduct in the 4th degree.

He is currently lodged in the Midland County Jail.

We are working to bring you more information.

