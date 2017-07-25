Deputy arrested, charged with sex crimes against minor - WNEM TV 5

Deputy arrested, charged with sex crimes against minor

GRATIOT COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Gratiot County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested, accused of sex crimes against a minor.

Michigan State Police confirm that Deputy Robert Morningstar was arrested on July 21st.

He’s facing four charges including criminal sexual conduct in the 3rd degree, gross indecency between a male and female, accosting a child for immoral purposes and criminal sexual conduct in the 4th degree.

He is currently lodged in the Midland County Jail.

We are working to bring you more information.

