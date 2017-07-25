Saginaw Spirit head coach taking new position - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw Spirit head coach taking new position

Posted: Updated:
none none
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Saginaw Spirit Head Coach Spencer Carbery is leaving the team to take a job as an assistant coach in the American Hockey League.

The Saginaw Spirit made the announcement with a story on its website.

Carbery was the head coach of the team for one season.

The team is already in the process of finding a new coach.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.