Residents escape morning house fire - WNEM TV 5

Residents escape morning house fire

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Some Flint residents may be looking for a new place to live after their home caught fire.

Firefighters were called to a multi-unit home on Davison Road, about a block away from Dort Highway this morning.

Everyone was able to escape, but the home did have some damage.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

